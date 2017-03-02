At a Glance for March 2, 2017

Support boys track at Panther Prowl 5K

You can walk, or you can run, but you can’t hide from the excitement at the Panther Prowl 5K Run/Walk this Saturday. It all begins at 8:30 a.m. at Bartlett High, 5688 Woodlawn St.

The event’s entry fees are $12-$20 and benefit the Bartlett High School boys’ track team. For details, email Don Myers at dmyers@bartlettschools.org.

History and war buffs: Take note of March show

The popular Mid-South Military History & Civil War Show will be March 4-5 at the Agricenter Showplace Arena in Memphis.

‘Route 66’ musical to capture an era at BPACC

Hold on to your hats, because the ‘50’s musical “Route 66” is a pedal-to-the-medal trip down memory lane, featuring hits such as “Dead Man’s Curve,” King of the Road,” Little Old Lady from Pasadena” and of course “Route 66.”

Performances will be at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 10 at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center.

From the jazzy pop of Chicago, the two-stepping hoedown of Texas and the beach-bumming car jams of California, this show is the virtual road trip of a lifetime. Tickets are $25 if you want to “get your kicks on Route 66.”

Road crews pick up nearly 28 tons of trash

Shelby County trash crews removed 27.6 tons of garbage tossed along roads last month in the unincorporated areas and those bordering Shelby Farms.

“Every dollar used for litter could have been spent on other pressing citizen needs. Still, we’re committed to improving the appearance of Shelby County,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell Jr.

The most roadside debris was noted along Coleman, Egypt Central, Byhalia and Holmes Road.

Shelby County Public Works has hidden cameras in the unincorporated neighborhoods, and illegal dumping offenders are prosecuted. To report litter, go to shelbycountytn.gov.