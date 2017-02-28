Consumer alert: Recent recalls and warnings





Editor’s note: This web page lists recent recalls, warnings or other product alerts that are relevant to our readers.

Voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces

because of potential presence of glass pieces

Manzana Products Co. Inc. is voluntarily recalling three different types of Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces due to the potential presence of glass pieces. Details here.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA); date released: Feb. 26, 2017.

Voluntary recall for one lot of Edex (male erectile dysfunction

drug) because of potential lack of sterility assurance

Endo International plc has announced that one of its operating companies, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. based in Malvern, Penn., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Edex (alprostadil for injection) 10 mcg to the consumer level. This product recall is because of the detection by Endo of a defect in the crimp caps used in the manufacture of the subject product lot.

Edex (alprostadil for injection) is a prescription-only intracavernous injection indicated for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction.

The recall applies to the 10 mcg strength, packaged in a 2 pack carton, (NDC 52244-010-02), product lot number 207386, Expiration Date: May 2019. The affected lot was distributed Dec. 13, 2016, through Feb. 13, 2017, to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacies throughout the U.S.

Consumers in possession of this specific lot of Edex should immediately discontinue use of the product and return the unused product.Contact Inmar at (844) 529-1586, Monday through Friday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or email edex@inmar.com. Details here.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA); date released: Feb. 26, 2017