Pickin’ up steam

Loren Barrigar, at left, and Mark Mazengarb performed Friday night for a Bartlett audience at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. Both are hooked on finger-style guitar playing, using their thumbs rather than guitar picks to pluck individual strings. Bluegrass, jazz and Western all influence their music. Mazengarb, a New Zealand native, is now based full time in the U.S., and Barrigar is originally from central New York. They met in 2005 when they were working with the renowned Tommy Emmanuel at a guitar camp. They met again in 2009 in Nashville at the Chet Atkins Appreciation Society convention and then performed together at the convention the next year. Since then, they have toured widely in the U.S. and Europe. Their 2015 album "One to One," recorded in Nashville, is their most recent. Photo by John Collins.

