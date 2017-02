Caitlyn Wilson and Lanetta Williams combined for 34 points Tuesday night as the Lady Tigers dominated Bartlett in a 74-36 win to earn the title of Dist. 14-AAA champions.

Arlington jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter and were up 43-13 by the half.

Ashley Payne paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points but Bartlett never recovered from the early Arlington run.

The Tigers are 21-8 heading into Regional play.