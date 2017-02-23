At a Glance for Feb. 23, 2017

See what’s happening in our ‘Progress’ magazine for 2017

Look for the 40-page 2017 “Progress” magazine in this issue, showcasing growth in businesses and industry and highlighting some of the Mid-South’s citizens.

Special tea in Bartlett to celebrate literacy with Miss Tennessee

“Tea with Miss Tennessee” will celebrate literacy 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center. Grace Burgess, Miss Tennessee 2016, will be present along with master of ceremonies Ron Childers, chief meteorologist for WMC Action News 5.

Burgess is the governor’s spokesperson for his Books from Birth Foundation, which promotes kindergarten readiness and strengthens family bonds in Shelby County by providing age-appropriate books for all children from birth to age five.

Tickets are $20 each or $140 for a table of eight. For more information, call Cindy Bennett at (901) 820-4502 or email cbennett@booksfrombirth.org.

Girl Scout cookie booths open this weekend in Mid-South

Look for stacks of brightly colored Girl Scout cookie boxes around major store entrances starting this weekend. The cookies will be sold on weekends Feb. 24-March 19 for $4-$5 per box.

Here’s a link to the mobile app to help you find cookies in YOUR area.

Movies in the Park announces 2017 lineup

The Bartlett Station Commission has announced the selections for its 2017 Movies in the Park series presented by the Bartlett Lions Club:

“Storks,” April 21

“Lost & Found,” May 19

“The Wild Life,” June 2

“The Great Gilly Hopkins,” June 16

All showings will be at W.J. Freeman Park in Bartlett and are free to the public. In the case of weather-related cancellation, the movie will be rescheduled for the following Friday.

Are you ready for Mardi Gras on Tuesday?

The traditional celebration of Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras or Shrove Day, falls on Feb. 28 this year. It’s a day of feasts, parades and parties because the next day is Ash Wednesday, the of Lent, a season of fasting and prayer for Christians.