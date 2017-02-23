Collegiate Corner for Feb. 23, 2017
Colleges and universities have the following announcements about area students.
Honors
- Angel A. Mercado of Bartlett has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list for Rhodes College. Qualifying students must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.70 or better. Mercado is a graduate of Bolton High School.
- Todd Temple of Bartlett and Austin Woods Bethany and Ellen White Thunder, both of Cordova, have been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list for the University of Southern Mississippi. Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
- Josiah Owens of Lakeland has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
- Rachel Russom of Lakeland has been named to the fall 2016 president’s list at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 academic hours.
- Spencer Nelson of Lakeland has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
- Bailey Clover James of Bartlett was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky. The list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
- The following students have been named to the 2016 fall dean’s list or president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Those named to the dean’s list had an academic record of 3.5 or above, and those named to the president’s list had an academic record of 4.0. Both lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Arlington students include Giselle Albritton, Brittany A. Gentry and Molly L. Shearer, all on the dean’s list; and Jamie M. Moon and Daniel J. Moore, both on the president’s list. Bartlett students include Dalton Davis Dowdy, Karson Walker Holmes, James Matthew Loft, Madeline Rose Mahon, Breanna G. Merkl, Kiersten M. Riley, Stephen William Tsiu and Briauna LaTerrica Stodden, all on the dean’s list; and Alexis Catherine Hivner and Wesley H. Lim, both on the president’s list. Lakeland students include Aubrey F. Barnes, Sripraharsha S. Jampana Raju and Ashley C. Milligan, all on the dean’s list; and Ryan Alexander Brightwell, Jacob R. Brockwell, Cameron Alexander Courtney and Anna P. Horner, all on the president’s list.
- The following Arlington and Bartlett residents have been named to the fall 2016 honor roll at Rhodes College: Shavonne M. Bragg, Zaria D. Jones and Beineon C. O’Corcrain, all of Arlington High School; and Ryan K. Hunt of Briarcrest Christian School.
Graduations
- The University of Memphis has released the list of students who participated in commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11. Bartlett students include Kenneth Abney, Naima Al-Saigh, Portia Baker, Bianca Balderama, Steven Ballou, Kimberly Boone, Kelsey Bolton, Jason Burgess, Kelsey Burton, Stephen Carter, Nadia Chowdhury, Terrica Cleaborn, Andrew Cole, Patricia Crouch, Ellen Denning, Kirby Elliott, Isaac Erickson, Scott Galbach, Bria Giboney, Jessica Gillaspie, Jason Griggs, Susan Hall, Jim Harbin, Joshua Hiltenbrand, Jean Hopper, Michelle Howard, Donald Jacobsen, Mariah Kleinjan, Desiree Lynn, Nicole McGuire, Bobby McVay, Alanna Murphy, Emir Nuhic, Christina Owens, Judy Paine, Devin Reynolds, Kamil Said, Karl Schwab, Hannah Scott, Phillip Shockley, Cameron Showalter, Samuel Thompson, Ashley Watson, Jurita Williams, Steve Williams, Taylor William and Andrew Woodward. Arlington students include Brian Bell, Marley Bowers, Seth Brown, Kathryn Cochran, Joanna Gookin, Kimberly Feldmayer, Arielle Granchelle, Tarris Greer, Andrea James, Marcy Kaufman, Garrett Lucas, Caryn Nichols, Lauren Ragle, Ashley Stewart, Philip Tillman, Jonathan Wall, Regina Werkhoven, Teri Williams, Walter Williams and Christopher Wooten. Lakeland students include Crystal Albert, David Dodge,Dorothyé Gott, Katherine Knickerbocker, Ellis Rasmussen, Sheila Torres, Geoffrey Ware, Wayne Williams and Robert Wimbley.
- Colby McBride of Arlington and Kristi Murrell of Bartlett were among the graduates who received diplomas at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. on Dec. 17. McBride recieved a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting. Murrell received a Master of Arts in early childhood licensure.