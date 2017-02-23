Calendar of events for Feb. 23, 2017

The following special events are open to the public in the Mid-South. See more information at bartlett-express.com.

February



“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”: Feb. 23-March 11 at Poplar Pike Playhouse at Germantown High School. Tickets: $12-$15.



“New Works: Pottery by Helen Fielder and Paintings by Kathleen Williams” through Feb. 27 in the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, Memphis. Free admission. Empowered Parents Forum: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, The Community Room at Hickory Ridge Mall-The New Towne Centre, 6075 Winchester Road, Memphis. Topics: Trauma and adverse childhood experiences, disproportionate minority contact, keeping children out of the school-to-prison pipeline, where to go when there seems to be nowhere to turn, and how to make a difference. Featuring incarcerated youth speaking out, plus giveaways and refreshments. RSVP to (901) 222-0922 or kimbrell.owens@shelbycountytn.gov.

March



Rockin’ Road to Dublin: March 2 at the Cannon Center, Memphis. Featuring traditional Irish danch and music mixed with the music, lights and energy of a rock concert. Details: rockinroadtodublin.com.

Jill Samuels’ exhibit: “Mapping the Every Day: New Works By Jill Samuels,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, March 3-April 10, in the Levy Gallery at the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, Memphis. Free admission.



Southern lunch and Delta blues: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 3 at the Center for Southern Folklore’s Folklore Store, 119 S. Main St., Memphis. Featuring Billy Gibson and Linear Smith. Donations encouraged.



Free Jazz Fridays: March 3 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, Memphis. Featuring Reach Forever Quintet. Free admission; doors open at 6 p.m. Cash bar and food available.



Southern Soul Assembly Tour: 8 p.m. March 3 at Germantown Performing Arts Theater. Featuring JJ Grey, Marc Broussard, Anders Osborne and Luther Dickinson. Tickets: $48-$75.

nPanther Prowl 5K Run/Walk: 8:30 a.m. March 4 at Bartlett High School, 5688 Woodlawn St. Benefits the boys’ track team. Entry fee: $12/school district employees/students, $15/all others; $20/day of race. Details: Email Don Myers at dmyers@bartlettschools.org.

Mid-South Military History & Civil War Show: March 4-5 at the Agricenter Showplace Arena, 105 S. Germantown Parkway, Memphis. Admission: Free for veterans and children 12 and younger; $10 for other adults. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Details: midsouthmilitaryhistory.com.

Memphis Wedding Venue Tours: Noon-5 p.m. March 5. Tickets: $30 per person at itsyourdayweddings .net. Details: Contact Staci Franklin at stacifranklin@itsyourdayweddings.net or call (901) 623-9090.

Blues and stories with Zeke Johnson: 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 5 at the Center for Southern Folklore’s Folklore Store, 119 S. Main St., Memphis. Donations encouraged.

Southern Women’s Show: March 10-12 at the Agricenter, Memphis. Tickets: $5-10. Details: (800) 849-0248 or southernshows.com/wme.

“Route 66”: A ’50s musical at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 10 at BPACC, Bartlett. Tickets: $25.

Whiskey Chute Smugglers string band: 8-11 p.m. March 10 at the Center for Southern Folklore’s Folklore Store, 119 S. Main St., Memphis. Cost: $10 cover.

Author Steve Bradshaw: 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Bartlett Public Library, 5884 Stage Road. This local forensic mystery/thriller author will speak at the quarterly meeting of the Friends of the Bartlett Library, drawing on his life experiences as a forensic investigator and biotech entrepreneur. He will discuss his new novel “Evil Like Me” and previous thrillers that are part of the Bell Trilogy. Free admission; refreshments served at 6 p.m. Details: Call (901) 386-8968 or email blibaryfriends@aol.com.

Free Jazz Fridays: March 17 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, Memphis. Featuring The International Jazz Twins (Carl and Alan Maguire). Free admission; doors open at 6 p.m. Cash bar and food available.

Frank McClellan & Friends: 8-11 p.m. March 17 at the Center for Southern Folklore’s Folklore Store, 119 S. Main St., Memphis. Cost: $10 cover.

Bartlett Business Expo: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23 at the Bartlett Recreation Center. Registration now open.

“Willy Wonka”: A TheatreKids production at 7 p.m. March 23-25 and 2:30 p.m. March 26, BPACC, Bartlett. Tickets: $10.

Free Jazz Fridays: March 31 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, Memphis. Featuring Women of Jazz with Joyce Cobb and the Rhodes College Jazz Orchestra (with an opening performance by Stax Music Academy Jazz ensemble). Free admission; doors open at 6 p.m. Cash bar and food available.