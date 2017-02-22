Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Hunting, fishing guide licenses now required in Tenn.

TWRA-logoNASHVILLE—Tennessee sportsmen and non-residents who work as hunting and fishing guides in the state will now have to complete an application for their licenses beginning with the 2017-18 license year.

Resident and non-resident guide licenses are now available by application, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Guides wishing to apply can go online at tnwildlife.org to get an application. Once filled out, the application can be sent by fax or mail (number and address are included on the application) or the application can be taken to a TWRA regional office. Regional offices are in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville and Morristown.

The agency will immediately issue a 30-day temporary license and then mail a hard copy license before the temporary period ends. The cost for guide licenses is $150 for Tennessee residents. The cost is $650 for non-Tennessee residents.

Special to the Express.

