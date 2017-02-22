Bartlett High 5K to raise boys’ track funds

Bartlett High School is hosting its first Panther Prowl 5K Run/Walk on March 4 as a fundraiser for the boys’ track team. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Bartlett High School, 5688 Woodlawn St.

Early entry fees will be $12 for school district employees and students and $15 for all others. Fees the day of the race will be $20. Entry fees include a race T-shirt, but it is not guaranteed the day of the race.

Checks should be made payable to Bartlett Boys Track.

Download the form at bit.ly/PantherProwl2017. Completed applications can be mailed or delivered to Bartlett High School/c/o Don Myers, 5688 Woodlawn St., Bartlett, TN 38134.

Age group awards will go to the top three male and females in the following age groups:

Under 10 30-34 55-59 10-14 35-39 60-64 15-19 40-44 65-69 20-24 45-49 70-74 25-29 50-55 75 and up

Awards also will go to the top male and female in these three categories: Overall, Masters (40 and up), Grandmasters (50 and up) and Senior Grandmasters (60 and up).

The course begins on Blackwell near the student parking lot, heading west to turn right on Brownsville Road, right on Yale Road, right on Sycamore View, right on Woodlawn, entering the Bartlett High School campus on the second right entrance and finishing on the track.

For more information, contact Don Myers by email at dymers@bartlettschools.org.

