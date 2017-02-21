Body found in Arlington woods today

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a report of a body found in the woods in Arlington. It was found behind a home at 5374 Hidden Meadows Drive around noon.

Earle Farrell, the SCSO’s public information officer, said Tuesday afternoon that the body is that of a black male, as yet unidentified. He was found facedown in a muddy area. The cause of death is not yet known.

A man helping his neighbor search for his dog found the bodys.

