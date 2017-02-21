Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Body found in Arlington woods today

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a report of a body found in the woods in Arlington. It was found behind a home at 5374 Hidden Meadows Drive around noon.

Earle Farrell, the SCSO’s public information officer, said Tuesday afternoon that the body is that of a black male, as yet unidentified. He was found facedown in a muddy area. The cause of death is not yet known.

A man helping his neighbor search for his dog found the bodys.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com