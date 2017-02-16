Lakeland board OKs road, drainage and sewer pipe repairs

On Feb. 9, Lakeland’s city board worked on the city’s infrastructure and made its meetings more accessible. Commissioners approved multiple contracts to expand street paving, fix storm sewer pipes and improve stormwater drainage. They also discussed a grant award, agreed to buy equipment for livestreaming board meetings and agreed to share costs for two personnel positions with the Lakeland School System.

City Engineer Emily Harrell advised the board that the city has been awarded a $475,350 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for improvements to Canada Road, pending one more vote that she expects to go in the city’s favor. Of that, federal funds will cover $380,280 and the remainder will be locally matched.

This project includes the connection of the bike and pedestrian path from the bridge to where it stops at the Interchange Project on both sides, a little bit of trail improvement, and enhancement of the crosswalks to stamped concrete at the major intersections.

This is the smaller of two grants the city sought to make such improvements, and Lakeland is still in the running for the larger Tennessee Department of Transportation grant. If awarded the TDOT grant, the project would include the gateway signs at the interchange, trail lighting, additional crosswalks at minor intersections, and a trail up on Monroe Road.

In other business, the board:

Approved Change Order #2 for the FY 2017 Street Paving Project, adding $450,000 at the same unit price. The total contract price will now be $934,930. This project includes mill and overlay of three areas in Stonebridge Subdivision and Cool Springs Cove, patching on Canada Road north of Beverle Rivera, and miscellaneous curb and gutter replacement. A majority of this work has been completed and is expected to be finally complete within the next month. The change order adds more mill and overlay as well as the application of Liquid Road in Winstead Farms Subdivision and Ivy Creek Subdivision. Liquid Road is a bituminous surface treatment that replenishes the binder in the asphalt that is lost through oxidation and weathering. This treatment is a fraction of the cost of mill and overlay and will extend the life of the pavement for five to seven years.

Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Layne Inliner LLC for FY2017 Pipe Lining. The contract is for $296,931 with a construction contingency of $10,000 for a total project cost of $306,931. The storm sewer pipe has become disjointed at several Lakeland locations, causing sinkholes in resident's yards. To repair, the city is using cured-in-place pipe lining, which requires no excavation. The liner is inserted into the pipe through the nearest manhole or inlet, inflated and cured in place. This project consists of such repairs at 9024 Breckenridge Cove, 9745 Lakeland Hills Cove, 10252 Hampton Drive and 10209 Hampton Drive.

Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Delgado General Corporation for Woodbridge Drainage Improvements. The contract is for $80,232.50 with a construction contingency of $20,000 for a total project cost of $100,232.50. Woodbridge Subdivision has a history of flooding and groundwater problems because of the significant grade change between Lakebridge Drive and Canabridge Drive. Most residents have French drains to minimize the amount of water running off of the slope, but without inlets to tie the drains into, the water floods their adjoining neighbors' property.

Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Terry Bell Construction LLC for the Scotts Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Building Improvements Project. The contract is for $269,777 with a construction contingency of $20,000 for a total project cost of $289,777. The project add a lab and office to the existing office building. This will allow much of the testing to be conducted in-house, improving the quality of the city's effluent water and reducing testing costs by about $30,000 annually.

Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with B&W Excavating for the Salem Valley Building Demolition. The contract is for $19,500 with a $5,000 construction contingency for a total project cost of $25,000. The city received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Mitigation Grant for the Higdon Property at 6743 Salem Valley Cove. The grant stipulates that all structures on the property must be demolished within 90 days of closing. This contract allows the contractor to begin demolition immediately after the city closes on the property.

Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Pinnacle Planning Advisors to serve as the city's consultant on economic development. The city's initial retainer payment is $3,000, and monthly activities will be invoiced. The total payment can't exceed $18,000 through the rest of FY2017 (June 30), and it can't exceed $36,000 annually beginning in FY2018.

Authorized the city manager to sign interlocal agreements with Lakeland School System to share personnel costs for two positions in Human Resources/Payroll and Information Technology Services. The board also amended the Personnel Pay Plan to accommodate this and other changes.

Authorized the purchase of video equipment for about $650 and sharing the $500 livestreaming and archiving cost with LSS. The equipment will be used to stream and archive city board and school board meetings, and it can also be used to stream concerts at the Lakeland Amphitheater and other public events. The equipment should be in place in time for the March city board meeting.

Authorized the city attorney to file and pursue a counterclaim in response to litigation initiated by ViktorHall Construction LLC. The city has not disclosed the nature of the litigation.

Amended the FY2016-17 budget.

Authorized participation in the National Joint Powers Alliance, a public agency that offers competitive contract pricing on commonly purchased supplies and equipment.

Appointed Kurt Wagner of Lakeland to the city's Economic Development Commission.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.