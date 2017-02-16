HOORAY for cheer champs!

Bartlett, Arlington teams rated among best in country

Bartlett High’s cheerleaders were rated as some of the best in the nation in this weekend’s National Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla. They took second place in for Junior Varsity Game Day and eighth place for Junior Varsity Non Tumbling.

Arlington High’s cheerleaders were also rated as some of the best in the nation at Nationals and some of the best in the world at the World School of Performance Cheer Championships. AHS took first place in Nationals in the Small Junior Varsity Div. 1 category and second place in the Small Varsity Div. 1 category. The cheerleaders also took first place in the World School of Performance Cheer Championships in the WSCC Junior Varsity category.

Arlington Middle School was also competitive, taking third place in Nationals in the Large Junior High Div. 1 category.

Other area schools who placed in the Nationals included:

Houston High School, first in Super Varsity Div. 1 and third in Junior Varsity Non Tumbling

Houston Middle School, first in Large Junior High Div. 1

Collierville Middle School, fifth in Large Junior High Div. 1

Harding Academy, sixth in Small Varsity Co-ed Game Day

In the World School of Performance Cheer Championships, other area schools who placed included: