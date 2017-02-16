Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

HOORAY for cheer champs!

Bartlett High’s cheerleaders took second place in the National Cheerleading Championships for Junior Varsity Game Day and eighth place for Junior Varsity Non Tumbling. Courtesy photo.

Bartlett High's cheerleaders took second place in the National Cheerleading Championships for Junior Varsity Game Day and eighth place for Junior Varsity Non Tumbling. Courtesy photo.
Varsity Non Tumbling. Courtesy photo.

The Arlington High School junior varsity squad won first in its category in the National Cheerleading Championships and also won Worlds. AHS varsity took second place in Nationals and second in Worlds. Arlington Middle won third in Nationals in their division. Courtesy photo.

Bartlett, Arlington teams rated among best in country

Bartlett High’s cheerleaders were rated as some of the best in the nation in this weekend’s National Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla. They took second place in for Junior Varsity Game Day and eighth place for Junior Varsity Non Tumbling.

Arlington High’s cheerleaders were also rated as some of the best in the nation at Nationals and some of the best in the world at the World School of Performance Cheer Championships. AHS took first place in Nationals in the Small Junior Varsity Div. 1 category and second place in the Small Varsity Div. 1 category. The cheerleaders also took first place in the World School of Performance Cheer Championships in the WSCC Junior Varsity category.

Arlington Middle School was also competitive, taking third place in Nationals in the Large Junior High Div. 1 category.

Other area schools who placed in the Nationals included:

  • Houston High School, first in Super Varsity Div. 1 and third in Junior Varsity Non Tumbling
  • Houston Middle School, first in Large Junior High Div. 1
  • Collierville Middle School, fifth in Large Junior High Div. 1
  • Harding Academy, sixth in Small Varsity Co-ed Game Day

In the World School of Performance Cheer Championships, other area schools who placed included:

  • Collierville High School, second place in WSCC Super Varsity
  • Collierville Middle School, third place in WSCC Junior HIgh
  • Houston High School, fourth place in WSCC Super Varsity
  • Houston Middle School, second place in WSCC Junior High

