At a Glance for Feb. 16, 2017

Saint Francis-Bartlett offers information on conquering joint pain

A free seminar on Feb. 16 will help people with stiff and sore joints learn how Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett can help identify causes and treat their pain. The event will be 6-9 p.m. in the hospital’s Magnolia Room. Admission is free. To attend, call (877) 624-2762 to register.

President’s Day to see only one town closure

Monday, Feb. 20, marks Presidents’ Day. Arlington’s town buildings will be closed for the holiday, but waste pickups will be running on schedule for town residents. Neither Lakeland nor Bartlett city offices will be observing Presidents’ Day. [UPDATE, 2-17-17: Bartlett’s library will be closed.]

Guitar duo to hit BPACC stage for Feb. 17 performance

Loren & Mark will be performing their guitar magic at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC). Their influences include Americana, jazz, country-Western and classical music. Tickets are $25. See details at bpacc.org.

BLES parents to be treated to technology sessions next week

Bon Lin Elementary School in Bartlett is opening its doors to parents on Feb. 21 for half-hour technology sessions so they better understand what their children are studying. See our events listing inside this issue for more information.

Cricket players updated on location of field

A portion of Blue Lagoon Park is going to be used as a temporary site for the city’s cricket field. The City of Bartlett is enhancing and developing an area of W.J. Freeman Park where cricket is currently being played.

Bartlett ranks in top 10 among safest Tenn. municipalities

ValuePenguin.com has ranked Bartlett in the top 10 of the safest large cities in Tennessee. Their team analyzed 90 communities with populations over 5,000 to come up with the list: