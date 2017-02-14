Collegiate Corner

Universities and colleges have released the following information about area students.

Honors

Jessica D. Brewer of Arlington has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. Qualifying students must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

William Wright of Arlington has been named to the fall 2016 president’s list at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. Those students completing 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a four-point system are on the president’s list.

Brandy Bledsoe of Bartlett, a psychology major at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss., has been named to Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She is the daughter of Barry Bledsoe of Bartlett.

The University of Tennessee at Martin has named the following students to its fall 2016 Chancellor’s Honor Roll. To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

Arlington students include Julia C. Borrego, Honors; Allison L. Craft, Honors; Jacquelyn D. Hader, Highest Honors; Connor R. Henson, Honors; Meera K. Patel, Highest Honors; Rebecca E. Starnes, Honors; and Kayla E. Trice, Honors.

Bartlett students include Caleb H. Bell, High Honors; Melody K. Black, Honors; Maya Brown, High Honors; Cornelius K. Cunningham, Honors; Violet A. Durden, Highest Honors; Samantha B. Gehring, Honors; Sarah E. Max, Highest Honors; Tiara S. Morgan, Honors; Samantha M. Porter, Highest Honors; Sarah A. Rohde, High Honors; Tashauna M. Smith, Honors; John M. Taylor, Highest Honors; Christine E. Van de Vuurst, Honors.

Lakeland students included Grant H. Cacy, Honors; Drew B. Thomas, Honors; and Chelsea A. Thomson, Highest Honors.

Graduations

The University of Memphis has released the names of graduates who received their degrees during commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6.

Bartlett graduates include Cori Shadie Abdolhosseinzadeh, Mary A. Barczak, Stephanie Leigh Barthol, Chaniece Brown, Brandon Timothy Carroll, Christopher Patrick Cicero, Lauren Olivia Day, Jordan R. Garrison, Kevin Almack Gideon, Sean Greene, Terin Elisha Harris, Joseph Harrison, Chasity Vashon Henderson, Kelly Rae Hill, Andrew Hurst, Jenna Leigh McCaskey, Johnathon McDonald, Jonathan Andrew Joyner, Caitlin Mulrooney, Ashley Dianne Posey, Alexis Rabung, Michael Robbins, Rachel Tillery, Kayla Rachel Toohy, Anja Deniece Whitehead, Dawn Marie Woodard and Marc Allen Leoncio Yanza.

Arlington graduates include Cindy Lynn Albonetti, Brenda Leigh Barros Antonaccio, Joel Martin Berretta, Gina Annette Bryant, Catherine Virginia Busse, Lela Partray Coleman, Shahzaade Charisse Dobbins, Luke Daniel Enzor, Jayson David Evaniuck, Raven Icaza, Zachary James Johnson, Jordan Fry JuVette, Chrystal Rachelle Lynn, Jacqueline Mata, Adam S Michael, John S Michalchuk, Alex Carson Norville, Laura Christine Robinson, Anthony Rogers, John Mark Sharpe, Lauren Annette Shelton, Tierney Nicole Smith, Brett Scott Walker and Jennifer Joan Winfield.

Lakeland graduates include Kristen Amanda Chambers, Hannah Kate Cunningham, Hunter Patrick Donohue, Nicolas Wade Hummel, Brock Palmer Patterson and Whitney Leigh Walker.