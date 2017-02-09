At a Glance for Feb. 9, 2017

Mid-South announces Black History Month exhibit and events

The Ballet On Wheel Dance School & Company is collaborating with the Memphis Public Library & Information Center (MPLIC) on a celebration: “Groundbreakers: African-American Ballerina Stories of Triumph and Struggles.” The month-long celebration includes an exhibit, which incorporates photos of African-American ballerinas and historical performance materials. The exhibit will be at the Goodwyn Gallery inside the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library (3030 Poplar Ave., Memphis).

Immanuel Lutheran School welcomes visitors to its upcoming Unity in Diversity Celebration, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 15. The Overton High School choir will perform, Pastor Donald Johnson of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will speak, and many students will be involved in the event. The school is at 6319 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis.

IRIS Orchestra and Clayborn Temple will present a free family concert in honor of Black History Month at 2 pm. Feb. 18 at 294 Hernando St., Memphis. IRIS’s string trio with area schools will perform, and speakers will share civil rights memories. Visit irisorchestra.org for details.

Is your Black History Month event not listed? Send to bartlett.editor @journalinc.com for next week.

BACC’s Feb. 14 event focuses on competition

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Happy Valentine’s monthly membership lunch meeting on Feb. 14 at Bartlett Event Center, 5785 Stage Road. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon.

The topic will be “Don’t Be Eclipsed by the Competition,” featuring facts about the coming total eclipse in August 2017 and how one Bartlett company has jumped ahead of the competition. Paulo Aur of American Paper Optics is the speaker. RSVP at the chamber’s website by noon Feb. 13. Tickets are $20.

Church to host health screenings Feb. 17

Residents in the greater Memphis area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Decatur-Trinity Christian Church will host this community event on Feb. 17 at 2449 Altruria Rd. in Memphis. Free parking is available.

Packages start at $149. Call (877) 237-1287 or visit lifelinescreen.com to pre-register (required).