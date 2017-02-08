Bartlett bank robbery reported today

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

[Editor’s note: UPDATED 4:49 p.m. with suspect description and other details.]

Southern Security Credit Union on U.S. 64 in Bartlett was the scene of a bank robbery around 9:09 a.m. today.

The suspect — a white male between the ages of 40 and 55 — entered through the building’s rear entrance, according to the Bartlett Police Department. He approached a clerk and demanded that he be given money without a dye pack. He indicated that he had a weapon but didn’t display it.

He left through the same door, taking an undisclosed amount of money in a black diaper bag that had a small red heart on the left corner. He got into a small red two-door Chevrolet Cobalt with no license plate. The driver’s identity is not known. The car was soon abandoned in the east parking lot of the Guitar Center at 8000 U.S. 64.

Southern Security Credit Union is located at 8058 U.S. 64.

The suspect is described as heavyset, wearing black BDU-style pants, dark tennis shoes with white stripes and a dark Bass Pro hoodie-style shirt. A green bandana covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tim Dunlap at (901) 385-5565 or tdunlap@bartlettpolice.org, or contact Det. Oscar May at omay@bartlettpolice.org.