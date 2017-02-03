Bon Lin Middle to celebrate Gold Award as Model Demonstration School

Bon Lin Middle School in Bartlett is one of two schools in West Tennessee to be honored with a Gold Award for its Response to Instruction and Intervention-Behavior (RTI2-B) program. This program offers different levels of support that meet the behavioral and social needs of students.

The school has been selected as an RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School for West Tennessee and is one of only two schools to earn the second-highest award at the Gold Level. There are only four other schools that are being recognized in West Tennessee with silver and bronze awards.

For two years, middle schools in Tennessee have been implementing an RTI2-B program focused primarily on academic needs, as well as sometimes requiring behavioral instruction and intervention. At this year’s Partners in Education Conference in Nashville, hosted by the Tennessee Department of Education on Jan. 30-Feb. 2, schools from across the state are being recognized for their successful work with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS).

Bon Lin Middle School will host a local celebration to give thanks to the members of the school and the community who have helped make the RTI2-B program so successful. The celebration will be at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 3 at the school, 3862 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett.

The featured speaker will be Fletcher Cleaves, a former football player for Cordova High School and Lambuth University. Cleaves was paralyzed the day before his first football game as a freshman at Lambuth. According to the Bartlett City Schools’ press release, another driver, who is presumed to have been texting, swerved into his lane and flipped Cleaves’s car into an embankment, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Cleaves has spoken on “Good Morning America” and “ESPN Game Day,” and he is featured in an AT&T commercial.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.