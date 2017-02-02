BCS to replace shared services agreements

Bartlett golfer, Toby Wilson (fourth from right) led the Panthers to a 37-13 record and a District Championship. He won both the Regional individual tournament with a score of 67 and won the Dragon Invitational with a 66. Toby competed in the state tournament for three straight years and has committed to attend Lee University as a golfer. From left are board chairman Jeff Norris, board member and vice chairman Bryan Woodruff, board member Shirley Jackson, coach Kevin Hill, Toby Wilson, board member Erin Berry, board member David Cook and David Stephens, BCS superintendent. Photo by Jason Sykes. The Bartlett Panther Girls Cross Country Team, shown here with the Bartlett City Schools Board of Education and Superintendent David Stephens, placed third in Region 7AAA and 17th of all the AAA schools in Tennessee. Photo by Jason Sykes. Photo by Jason Sykes The Bartlett Panther Boys Cross Country Team, shown here with the Bartlett school board and superintendent, placed first in Region 7AAA and fifth of all the AAA schools in Tennessee. Coach Bill Gardner was also named Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. Photo by Jason Sykes.

The Bartlett school board decided at the Jan. 26 meeting to terminate shared service agreements with other municipal school districts as of the end of June. The move is in preparation for adopting new agreements that should better meet the district’s needs.

Superintendent David Stephens explained that the new municipal school districts joined forces in interlocal agreements (ILAs) when the school districts began. Now that districts have a better handle on what their individual needs are, it’s time to put aside the old agreements and look at forming new ones, where needed. He also said future ILAs for Bartlett will be one-year agreements.

Stephens said all the districts will be doing this, and some, such as Germantown, are likely to remain out of most of the ILAs.

The school board also honored three Bartlett High School athletic groups:

The Bartlett Boys’ Cross-Country Team , Region 7 Champions, with coach Bill Garner , who was the Commercial Appeal’s “Best of the Preps” Cross-Country Boys Coach of the Year. They also had the Region 7 Individual Champion and placed fifth in the state, the highest of any Memphis-area team since 2011. The team also had all seven runners selected for the “Best of the Prep” All-Metro team. Stephens praised the team for going to state, beating Arlington for the first time in five years and beating Houston High School for the first time in school history.

, Region 7 Champions, with , who was the Commercial Appeal’s “Best of the Preps” Cross-Country Boys Coach of the Year. They also had the Region 7 Individual Champion and placed fifth in the state, the highest of any Memphis-area team since 2011. The team also had all seven runners selected for the “Best of the Prep” All-Metro team. Stephens praised the team for going to state, beating Arlington for the first time in five years and beating Houston High School for the first time in school history. The Bartlett Girls Cross-Country Team with coach Laura Houston. They were recognized for their perseverance, dedication to BHS and to cross-country. They proved to be a team worth noting, placing 17th in the state competition in November. Chrissy Jensen broke her school record again this season. She and Carly Garrett were both named to the All-Metro team.

They were recognized for their perseverance, dedication to BHS and to cross-country. They proved to be a team worth noting, placing 17th in the state competition in November. Chrissy Jensen broke her school record again this season. She and Carly Garrett were both named to the All-Metro team. Toby Wilson of the Bartlett Golf Team, who qualified for state in his senior year. He won the regional tournament with a score of 67 at Pickwick and the Dragon Invitational with a low score of 66. In individual matches, he shot a 32 at Memphis National and a 33 at Mirimichi. He led the Panthers to a 37-13 record and is a three-time state qualifier. He helped the Panthers to a fifth-place finish at state in his sophomore season, and he won the National Drive, Chip, and Putt Competition for his age group at Augusta National in 2015.

About all three groups who were honored at the meeting, Stephens said, “Great group of kids. I’ve been following along with what they’ve been doing all year.”

