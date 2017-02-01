Trio of violent crimes hits Bartlett, Millington, Lakeland

A Lakeland shooting Friday night capped a string of unusual violence in Shelby County suburbs. Earlier in the week, a carjacker shot a victim in Bartlett on Jan. 25, and a Millington man stabbed his grandmother and mother mid-day on Friday.

Lakeland shooting



The Shelby County Sheriff’s office reported that one Lakeland brother apparently shot his older brother in the lower abdomen on Friday night, Jan. 27. The shooting happened at a home at 9423 Fletcher Trace Parkway, Lakeland.

According to an SCSO spokesman, suspect Ricky Lovelace, 54, shot his brother, Robert Lovelace, 57, in the stomach over a domestic dispute. Reportedly, the victim threatened his brother with a poker, and the brother pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot him. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital (“The Med”) for surgery and remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Millington stabbing



Two women landed at The Med with stab wounds on Friday in Millington.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Danny Jerome Williams, 51, stabbed his mother multiple times and stabbed and grandmother in the head at 6525 Sledge Road, Millington, around 12:15 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody at the Shelby County Jail.

The victims are his mother, Mamie Williams, 71, and his grandmother, Gonzella Williams, 97. They were taken to the Med for treatment and have since been discharged.

Earle Farrell, SCSO public information officer, said the suspect has a long history of disturbances and run-ins with the law, from drugs to disorderly conduct and an emergency commitment. Officers at the scene reported that Williams was apparently unaware the people he was stabbing were his relatives, Farrell said.

Bartlett carjacking

The man shot three times in a Stage Road parking lot in Bartlett Wednesday is Jeremiah C. Crotwell, 18, of Bartlett. He was there to sell a green 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier to Robert Lee Brooks III, 22, of Memphis for $700.

According to the police report, the victim got into a car with two females after the sale, but the buyer changed his mind and wanted a refund. Crotwell got back out of the car and the two men argued. Brooks, 22, reportedly pulled out a .380-caliber handgun, pointed it at the ground and fired. The round ricocheted and struck Crotwell in the abdomen.

The BPD report states that Brooks then pointed the handgun at the women’s car and demanded that the women, Xiomara Carmona and her daughter, Jasmine Stewart, get out of the vehicle. All three victims started running northbound in the Applebee’s parking lot as the suspect fired two more shots, striking Crotwell in the upper right shoulder and foot. Crotwell was treated at The Med and has been released.

The suspect fled in the women’s car, a white 2001 Toyota Solara. Neither of the female victims (Carmona, 46, and Stewart, 19, both of Bartlett) were injured in the incident.

The incident happened at 2890 Bartlett Boulevard (the Applebee’s parking lot).

BPD reported just before 4 a.m. Jan. 26 that Brooks surrendered at the Bartlett Police Department headquarters, and officers took him into custody without incident. He is being charged with attempted murder and carjacking.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.