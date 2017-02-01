At a Glance for Feb. 2, 2017

What observances are you planning for Black History Month?

Send your announcements about Black History Month events in Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland to us for publication in February. Email bartlett.editor@journalinc.com. We welcome photos and details of events hosted by schools, businesses, groups and individuals.

Happy Groundhog Day!

Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, is an American tradition based on the belief that if the groundhog emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow, it means there will be six more weeks of winter. The official groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, lives at Gobbler’s Knob near Punxsutawney, Penn. What prediction are you hoping Phil will provide—more winter or an early spring?

Bartlett Business Expo accepting registrations for March 23 event

The Bartlett Business Expo is already accepting registrants for this year’s event, planned for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23. It will be at its usual location, the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place.

The event typically draws more than 1,000 attendees and gives businesses a chance to showcase their offerings for the general public and to other business professionals. Standard booths are $395. Silver sponsorships are $1,500, and gold sponsorships are $2,500. For details visit http://bit.ly/BartlettExpo2017.

For more information, contact Lisa Johnson at (901) 372-9457 or ljohnson@bartlettchamber.org.

Gardeners get free advice at Bartlett University

The program “No Society Plants” will be provided at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bartlett Library, 5884 Stage Road, Bartlett. The talk will focus on the selection of six non-mainstream plants per season. None of these plants are in the various Mid-South plant societies (no roses, hydrangeas, daffodils, hostas, etc.)

Admission will be free. For more information, call Tom Rieman at (901) 386-7539.