Brendalay Grill closed to repair Monday’s fire damage

A fire significantly damaged Brendalay Grill, an Arlington restaurant, in the early hours of Monday.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the flames coming through the restaurant’s roof and called the fire in at 12:44 a.m. Monday. An Arlington fire truck was on the scene within five minutes, and the Shelby County Fire Department sent three extra engines to assist.

The fire was under control by 1:06 a.m., according to Arlington Fire Chief David Franks.

He said the damage appears to be moderate to heavy, centered in the kitchen area at the back of the restaurant. The restaurant had closed around 10:30 p.m., he said, and fortunately there was no one in the building when the fire erupted.

The cause of the blaze is not yet available, and the case remains under active investigation, Franks said.

The restaurant, located at 6259 Quintard St., is currently closed.

The owners notified their customers via their Facebook page this morning and added, “We thank all of you for your prayers, love and support. Please send positive thoughts as we work through this process. We will post updates as we make progress towards rebuilding.”

They continued, “Thankfully no one was present at the time of the fire. At the end of the day it was the building, not the heart and soul of our restaurant, which is what makes us what we are. Brendalay Grill will reopen as soon as possible.”

Written by Carolyn Bahm. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.