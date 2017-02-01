BPACC welcomes Brian Less on Feb. 3

An energetic singer and musician, Brian Less, will appear at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in the popular DinnerStage Series at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center.

Less is the multi-talented founder and leader of the Little Memphis band. The Little Memphis Blues Band has played with Taylor Hicks, of “American Idol” fame, for years. Audience members enjoyed Taylor Hicks and Brian Less when they played BPACC last season.

Less will play a wide range of music, including blues, Americana, country, Southern rock and more.

The evening includes dinner, dessert and the musical performance. What makes this event unique is that the audience dines and eats on stage with Brian Less.

BPACC Director Michael Bollinger said, “Brian Less is a most entertaining performer. What is fun about his intimate show is he loves the audience to throw him requests!”

The entire 2016-2017 BPACC season can be found online. Visit BPACC.org or call (901) 385-6440. Box Office hours, are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.