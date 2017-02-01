Bartlett approves change to Oak Road detention basin

At a brief City of Bartlett board meeting on Jan. 24, aldermen approved a business site plan, a detention basin’s proposed design change and a special event permit. They also honored two recently promoted city employees.

The board approved Buchart Horn’s proposal for additional services in support of the Oak Road detention basin modifications. The company will work on modifications at the basin outfall to allow the system to accommodate a 25-year, 24-hour wet weather event. The city would like to modify the current outfall as part of the construction project to elevate the berm of the detention basin.

Buchart Horn will do the work at a cost of $11,800.

The site plan contract for Tabor Orthopedic North was also approved. The developer, Bartlett M.O.B. Partners LLC. will pay $30,035.05 in city fees. The bond is set at $225,240.

The board also welcomed Fire Chief Terry Wiggins and Assistant Fire Chief Danny Baxter, who were there to honor two recently promoted professionals in their department:

Mitch Seratt, who was promoted to fire lieutenant

Greg Clutch was promoted to paramedic lieutenant

In other business, the board approved a special-event permit for Valentine’s Day 5K and 10K runs. The event will be 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 11, beginning and ending at Bartlett Baptist Church, 3465 Kirby Whitten Parkway. The route is expected to take two hours to complete.

The board also announced upcoming civic meetings, including:

City Beautiful Commission, 7 p.m. Feb. 2

Family Assistance Commission, 6 p.m. Feb. 6

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Feb. 6

Beer Board, 6 p.m. Feb. 7

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Bartlett Historical Society, 7 p.m. Feb. 13

See details on these and other meetings at cityofbartlett.org.

