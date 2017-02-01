Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Arlington burglary suspect caught, 1 on the run

This truck is sought in connection with two Jan. 15 burglaries that netted the suspects two firearms. (Editor's note: We have enhanced the contrast to make the distinctive emblem in the back window more easily identifiable.)

This truck is sought in connection with two Jan. 15 burglaries that netted the suspects two firearms. (Editor’s note: We have enhanced the contrast to make the distinctive emblem in the back window more easily identifiable.) Photos courtesy of the SCSO.

2017-0202-RyanThornell-w

SUSPECT SOUGHT:
Ryan Thornell

Home surveillance was key to the arrest of one suspect in two Arlington burglaries and the issuance of an arrest warrant for the other.

Eric Flake was arrested on Jan. 26, but the other suspect, Ryan Thornell, remains on the run. He is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160-170 lbs.

The two are suspected in the burglary of two Arlington cars and the theft of two firearms on Jan. 15.

The public’s response to the suspects’ images from the video helped the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identify both suspects.

If you have any information on where Thornell or the truck used in the burglaries can be located, you are urged to call Detective Kay at (901) 237-5146.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com