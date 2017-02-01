Arlington burglary suspect caught, 1 on the run

Home surveillance was key to the arrest of one suspect in two Arlington burglaries and the issuance of an arrest warrant for the other.

Eric Flake was arrested on Jan. 26, but the other suspect, Ryan Thornell, remains on the run. He is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160-170 lbs.

The two are suspected in the burglary of two Arlington cars and the theft of two firearms on Jan. 15.

The public’s response to the suspects’ images from the video helped the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identify both suspects.

If you have any information on where Thornell or the truck used in the burglaries can be located, you are urged to call Detective Kay at (901) 237-5146.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.