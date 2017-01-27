Lakeland brothers’ fight sends one to Med in critical condition

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office has reported that one Lakeland brother apparently shot his older brother in the lower abdomen Friday night, Jan. 27. The shooting happened on the 9400 block of Fletcher Trace Parkway.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital (“The Med”) for surgery and remained in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

According to an SCSO spokesman, suspect Ricky Lovelace, 54, shot his brother, Robert Lovelace, 57, in the stomach over a domestic dispute. As of Saturday morning, Robert remained in critical condition at The Med.

This caps a week of unusual violence in the normally quiet outlying communities of Shelby County. One Bartlett man was shot three times in a car sale dispute on Wednesday, and a Millington man reportedly stabbed his sister and grandmother today.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 during business hours or at (901) 288-4070 during off-hours, or email carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.