Double stabbing in Millington, 2 victims are now stable

SUSPECT: Danny Jerome Williams

Two women are in stable condition at The Med after a double-stabbing today in Millington.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Danny Jerome Williams, 51, stabbed his mother and grandmother in the head at 6525 Sledge Road, Millington. The suspect is currently in custody and being questioned at the Shelby County Jail.

Earle Farrell, SCSO public information officer, said the suspect has a long history of disturbances and run-ins with the law, from drugs to disorderly conduct and an emergency commitment. Officers at the scene reported that Williams was apparently unaware the people he was stabbing were his relatives, Farrell said.

Additional information on the incident is not yet available.

