Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


New details, photos released in Bartlett shooting

2017-0125-shooting2

Evidence tags are visible from the nearby parking-lot shooting in Bartlett Wednesday. The actual confrontation happened in the parking lot of Applebee’s (2890 Bartlett Blvd.). Photo by Graham Sweeney.

[Editor’s note: In addition to providing updated victim and suspect information, this story corrects several inaccuracies that arose from early witness accounts of the incident — notably the location, the type of car involved, and the number of people involved in the incident.]

VICTIM: Jeremiah C. Crotwell

VICTIM: Jeremiah Crotwell, shot 3 times

The man shot three times in a Stage Road parking lot in Bartlett Wednesday has been identified as Jeremiah C. Crotwell, 18, of Bartlett.

He was reportedly selling a 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier to Robert Lee Brooks III, 22, of Memphis, who was arrested this morning.

Robert Brooks III

SUSPECT: Robert Brooks

According to the police report, the victim got into a car with two females after the sale, but the buyer changed his mind and wanted a refund. Crotwell got back out of the car and the two men argued. Brooks, 22, reportedly pulled out a .380-caliber handgun, pointed it at the ground and fired. The round ricocheted and struck Crotwell in the abdomen.

The BPD report states that Brooks then pointed the handgun at the women’s car and demanded that the women, Xiomara Carmona and her daughter, Jasmine Stewart, get out of the vehicle. All three victims started running northbound in the Applebee’s parking lot as the suspect fired two more shots, striking Crotwell in the upper right shoulder and foot.

The suspect fled in the women’s car, a white 2001 Toyota Solara (TN tag 1C19U5). Neither of the female victims (Carmona, 46, and Stewart, 19, both of Bartlett) were injured in the incident.

The incident happened at 2890 Bartlett Boulevard (the Applebee’s parking lot), not in the parking lot of FedEx Office as reported previously. Evidence tags from the incident were visible in the FedEx Office parking lot in photos from the crime scene.

A spokesman for Regional One Health (“The Med”) said today that Crotwell has been discharged.

BPD reported just before 4 a.m. today that Brooks surrendered at the Bartlett Police Department headquarters, and officers took him into custody without incident. He is being charged with attempted murder and carjacking.

The car involved in the sale, a green Chevrolet Cavalier, has a stated value of $1,000 in the BPD report.

2017-0126-BartShoot2vics-w

OTHER VICTIMS: From left, Xiomara G. Carmona and Jasmine I. Stewart escaped Wednesday’s shooting without injury.

Photo by Graham Sweeney.

Photo by Graham Sweeney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com