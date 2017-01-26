New details, photos released in Bartlett shooting

[Editor’s note: In addition to providing updated victim and suspect information, this story corrects several inaccuracies that arose from early witness accounts of the incident — notably the location, the type of car involved, and the number of people involved in the incident.]

The man shot three times in a Stage Road parking lot in Bartlett Wednesday has been identified as Jeremiah C. Crotwell, 18, of Bartlett.

He was reportedly selling a 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier to Robert Lee Brooks III, 22, of Memphis, who was arrested this morning.

According to the police report, the victim got into a car with two females after the sale, but the buyer changed his mind and wanted a refund. Crotwell got back out of the car and the two men argued. Brooks, 22, reportedly pulled out a .380-caliber handgun, pointed it at the ground and fired. The round ricocheted and struck Crotwell in the abdomen.

The BPD report states that Brooks then pointed the handgun at the women’s car and demanded that the women, Xiomara Carmona and her daughter, Jasmine Stewart, get out of the vehicle. All three victims started running northbound in the Applebee’s parking lot as the suspect fired two more shots, striking Crotwell in the upper right shoulder and foot.

The suspect fled in the women’s car, a white 2001 Toyota Solara (TN tag 1C19U5). Neither of the female victims (Carmona, 46, and Stewart, 19, both of Bartlett) were injured in the incident.

The incident happened at 2890 Bartlett Boulevard (the Applebee’s parking lot), not in the parking lot of FedEx Office as reported previously. Evidence tags from the incident were visible in the FedEx Office parking lot in photos from the crime scene.

A spokesman for Regional One Health (“The Med”) said today that Crotwell has been discharged.

BPD reported just before 4 a.m. today that Brooks surrendered at the Bartlett Police Department headquarters, and officers took him into custody without incident. He is being charged with attempted murder and carjacking.

The car involved in the sale, a green Chevrolet Cavalier, has a stated value of $1,000 in the BPD report.