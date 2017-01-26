Glow party comes to Arlington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Mother/Son Glow Party in Arlington drew a full house for an evening of dancing, playing with glowstick accessories, dinner and a Saturday evening of fun on Jan. 21. The event was hosted by the Arlington Community Schools PTA Council at the Arlington Storm Shelter. Dinner was included in the ticket price of $30 for two.

See more information about the ACS PTA Council on the council’s Facebook page.

