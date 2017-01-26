Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Glow party comes to Arlington

The Mother/Son Glow Party in Arlington drew a full house for an evening of dancing, playing with glowstick accessories, dinner and a Saturday evening of fun on Jan. 21. The event was hosted by the Arlington Community Schools PTA Council at the Arlington Storm Shelter. Dinner was included in the ticket price of $30 for two.

See more information about the ACS PTA Council on the council’s Facebook page.

SHARE THE FUN: Do you have any photos from the glow party? Email to bartlett.editor@journalinc.com, and we’ll add them to this page!

