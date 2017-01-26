Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

BPD arrests suspect in Bartlett’s Wednesday shooting

2017-0125-shooting2

Site of the parking-lot shooting in Bartlett Wednesday. Photo by Graham Sweeney.

Bartlett Police have a suspect in custody for Wednesday’s shooting in the area of 5985 Stage Road.

Robert Lee Brooks III, 22, surrendered at the Bartlett Police Department headquarters, and officers took him into custody without incident. He is being charged with attempted murder and carjacking. The department announced the suspect’s arrest just before 4 a.m. today.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous heard multiple gunshots around noon Wednesday in the parking lot in front of FedEx Office on Stage Road. “We saw them, a white man and a black man, checking their money. We thought they were doing drugs. But evidently they were buying a car, a white Camry. We heard POW! POW-POW-POW! Then we saw the white man running.”

Bartlett Police began getting numerous 911 calls around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, which was in the area of 5985 Stage Road. There was one shooting victim, taken in non-critical condition to the Med. Names have not yet been released.

Photo by Graham Sweeney.

Photo by Graham Sweeney.

