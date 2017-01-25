Special-needs adult still missing from Bartlett

The Bartlett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing special-needs adult, David Essex Wilhite.

According to the BPD, his brother, Lawrence Lemuel Johnson, currently has guardianship over him and took Wilhite with him when leaving Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett to get lunch on Jan. 16, but the two never returned. Wilhite’s other family members believe that Wilhite is endangered because of undisclosed circumstances surrounding the events.

As of Tuesday morning, the two had not yet been located. They were last seen in Johnson’s black 2003 GMC Yukon Denali with Texas license plate GWR5740.

Wilhite is described as a special-needs black male, 31, with black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet six inches tall, and weighs about 180-200.

Johnson is described as a black male, 34, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190-225.

If you have any information, call BPD Detective Beky Anderson at her direct line, (901) 385-5529, Ext. 2112, or call the 24-hour line at (901) 385-5555.