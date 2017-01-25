Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Panthers fall to hot Wolves, ready for Arlington

Bartlett senior guard Marlon Sharp drives past Cordova's Tyler Harris. Sharp paced the Panthers with 19 points last week in a 15-point loss to the Wolves. Photo by Theron Malone.

Bartlett senior guard Marlon Sharp drives past Cordova’s Tyler Harris. Sharp paced the Panthers with 19 points last week in a 15-point loss to the Wolves. Photo by Theron Malone.

Going up against Cordova’s tandem of Rodgerick Brown and Tyler Harris Friday night on the road, the Bartlett Panthers knew they needed to play focused basketball in order to compete with one of the county’s hottest teams.

After hanging with the Wolves in the first quarter of action, the Panthers began to fall behind in the second quarter and found themselves in a 37-23 halftime hole thanks in part to the hot hand of Harris, the four-star junior point guard with offers from Iowa State and the University of Memphis.

Harris, who is ranked No. 84 in the country by Rivals.com for the 2018 class, finished Friday’s game with 28 points.
Bartlett adjusted in the second half but was still outscored 20-15 in the third quarter.

Senior Panther guard Marlon Sharp helped pace his team, scoring 19 points in the game.

Bartlett (11-12) outscored the Wolves 22-18 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Cordova was led by Brown’s 32 points. The 6-foot-5-inch, three-star junior forward is ranked No. 145 in his class by Rivals.com. He has offers from the University of Arkansas and the University of Tennessee.

Along with Sharp, Bartlett was buoyed by sophomore guard Jefferson Walker’s 9 points, along with a combined 12 points from Riley Hogel and Ryan Grigsby.

The Panthers are 2-2 in 14-AAA play and are preparing to host Kingsbury on Tuesday before playing at Arlington on Feb. 3. Bartlett is hoping to avenge a 56-52 loss to the Tigers earlier this season.

Written by Graham Sweeney, special to the Express.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com