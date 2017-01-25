Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Calendar of Events

“Ready. Set. Grow!” 5K registration: Registration now open for “Ready. Set. Grow!” 5K. Event will be 10 a.m. April 8 at the Delta Blues Winery, 6585 Stewart Road, Lakeland. Registration: $10-$25. Details: racesonline.com/events/readysetgrow5k.

calendar-of-eventsRide for Life registration: Registration now open for 6th annual Ride for Life 25-mile ride and 1 mile kids fun run. Event will be at 7 a.m. June 25 at Memorial Park (5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis). Raises awareness for organ and tissue donation. Cost: $15/ride; $10 fun ride. Details: midsouthtransplant.org.

Keeping Trees Healthy: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Bartlett Library. Details: cityofbartlett.org/1064/Gardening-University.

Melinda Doolittle concert: 8 p.m. Jan. 28 concert at Bartlett Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $25 at bpacc.org/144/Melinda-Doolittle.

AWA banquet: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., Suite 3300, Memphis, for Association for Women Attorneys. Bartlett attorney Mary Wolff will be honored posthumously. Tickets are $30-$60. Details: (901) 577-6152 or ldeakins@lewisthomason.com.

No Society Plants: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bartlett Library. Topic: Six non-mainstream plants per season. Free admission. Details: cityofbartlett.org/1064/Gardening-University.

Get Up with Grizzlies Grannies and Minis: 10 a.m. Feb. 11, Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Ext., Memphis. Event for ages 2-8 to celebrate the Memphis Grizzlies. Tickets: $5/children; free/adults. Details: buckmanartscenter.com.

Gardening in Small Spaces: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bartlett Library. Free admission. Details: cityofbartlett.org/1064/Gardening-University.

Jewish Film Festival: Feb. 16-17, Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar Ave., Memphis. Tickets and details: jccmemphis.org/film.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”: Feb. 23-March 11 at Poplar Pike Playhouse at Germantown High School. Tickets: $12-$15 at ppp.org/purchase-tickets. Details: (901) 755-7775 or ppp.org.

Ham radio class: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. most Saturdays, Feb. 25-April 15 in Bartlett (location to be announced). Free except for $45 manual/fee costs. Sponsored by Delta Amateur Radio Club. To register, send an email to wa4ovo@gmail.com with “TECH CLASS” in the subject, and include your name, email address and cell phone number in the text. Preregistration required.

Southern Women’s Show: March 10-12, Agricenter. Admission: $5-$10. Details: (800) 849-0248 or SouthernWomensShow.com.

Great Getaway: April 21-23, Kamp Kiwani, Middleton. Adults-only camping weekend at Kamp Kiwani. Cost: $40. Registration: bit.ly/GreatGetaway2017.Details: (901) 334-3461 or kimberly.crafton@girlscoutshs.org.

