2 arrested in Bartlett drive-by shooting

Bartlett Police have arrested two adults in a Jan. 10 drive-by shooting on Trail Creek Lane.

The two arrested are Christopher Whitten, 19, and Darious Johnson, 24. Information on their charges is not yet available.

The victims’ names are not specified because a female juvenile is involved: A father said he found Whitten, his daughter’s boyfriend, inside his home without parental permission. He confronted him about sneaking in and about dating his underage daughter, then demanded that Whitten leave.

The shooting happened a short time later, around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 10. The responding officer found four bullet holes near the front door and windows. Scene officers also found five .40-caliber Smith and Wesson shell casings on the street in front of the home.

The daughter voluntarily showed officers some cell phone text messages and Facebook messages from the suspect. In them, he implied his involvement in the shooting by stating that he was “sorry,” and “I regret it, but it’s done.”