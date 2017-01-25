Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


2 arrested in Bartlett drive-by shooting

Bartlett police badgeBartlett Police have arrested two adults in a Jan. 10 drive-by shooting on Trail Creek Lane.

The two arrested are Christopher Whitten, 19, and Darious Johnson, 24. Information on their charges is not yet available.

The victims’ names are not specified because a female juvenile is involved: A father said he found Whitten, his daughter’s boyfriend, inside his home without parental permission. He confronted him about sneaking in and about dating his underage daughter, then demanded that Whitten leave.

The shooting happened a short time later, around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 10. The responding officer found four bullet holes near the front door and windows. Scene officers also found five .40-caliber Smith and Wesson shell casings on the street in front of the home.

The daughter voluntarily showed officers some cell phone text messages and Facebook messages from the suspect. In them, he implied his involvement in the shooting by stating that he was “sorry,” and “I regret it, but it’s done.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com