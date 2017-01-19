At a Glance for Jan. 17, 2017

Area groups have announced a high school talent show, a free ham radio class and a murder-mystery production that lets the audience guide how the show ends.

Bartlett High to host talent show Friday

See an entertaining show, root for Bartlett teens and support scholarships? Yes, please! You can do all this by attending the Bartlett High School Talent Show on Friday.

Tickets are still available for $7 at the door. The show will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 in the school’s auditorium.

The show is a fundraiser for the club R.O.S.E.S., which stands for Respectful, Optimistic, Successful, Educated Students. The club raises funds throughout the school year to award scholarships to deserving graduating seniors in their organization.

Calling all ham radio fans: Free class are now open

Registration is open now for a free ham radio class to be held on Saturdays, Feb. 25-April 15. The Delta Amateur Radio Club will hold a ham radio technician license class that will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each week except for two dates when there will be no class (March 11 and April 8).

The class itself is free, but students are responsible for buying the $30 manual and paying the $15 FCC exam fee. Classes will be in Bartlett; contact organizers for details. To register, send an email to wa4ovo@gmail.com with “TECH CLASS” in the subject, and include your name, email address and cell phone number in the text. Preregistration is required.

Murder mystery comes to Poplar Pike Playhouse Feb. 23

Tickets are now on sale for the Poplar Pike Playhouse’s production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” at Germantown High School Feb. 23-March 11.

Derived from the unfinished novel written by Charles Dickens, the “show within a show” orders the actors to portray two characters, the actors and actresses from the Music Hall Royale and the characters they play in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”

The musical follows the story of Edwin Drood, a rich and popular young man who is set to be married to the beautiful Rosa Bud, portrayed by actress Deirdre Peregrine. But as the show progresses, other male admirers come to light. In the confusion, Drood disappears and is presumed to be dead, presenting the audience with the question of who murdered him.

“The exciting thing about this musical is that each night the audience decides the ending of the show,” says director Ashleigh Williams. “The actors learn multiple endings making each show different and unique.”

Tickets are $12-$15 and are available at ppp.org/ purchase-tickets. For more information, call (901) 755-7775 or visit ppp.org.