It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Girl Scouts from around the Mid-South came to their Memphis Leadership Center Saturday for the Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff. Events included a scavenger hunt for posted safety tips, crafts, viewing of cookie sale prizes they could win and other fun activities. The center is at 717 S. White Station Road, Memphis.

In the Mid-South, Girl Scouts will be taking pre-orders through Jan. 27, and booth sales in front of area stores will be on weekends Feb. 24-March 19. Cookies in the Mid-South this year will cost $4 per box, except for the Girl Scout S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies, which are $5 per box.

Bartlett Girl Scout Leah Cordray has big plans for her cookie sales this year. Her mother said the selling goal was 800 boxes, but Leah was quick to add, “That’s your goal. Mine is 1,000.”

This year is the 100th anniversary of the first-known sale of Girl Scout cookies in 1917.

See this year’s lineup of Girl Scout cookies online, and use this link to find cookies near you.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.