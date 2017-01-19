Bartlett seeks grant to repair Fletcher Creek bank erosion and collapse

Bartlett may be able to stabilize a severely eroded section of Fletcher Creek sooner rather than later, if a grant application is approved.

At the Jan. 10 city board meeting, the Board of Aldermen approved letting Mayor A. Keith McDonald apply for a $515,690 grant to stabilize the area and, if approved, to enter into agreements to complete the work. The relevant section of the creek is west of Bartlett Corporate Drive, and it has severe bank erosion and collapse as well as channel scour. A successful grant application would fund stabilization of the banks and construction of an energy dissipation pool on the downstream side of the box culvert under Bartlett Corporate Drive.

The grant request will go to the Disaster Recovery Grant Program funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help Shelby County communities with unmet housing, infrastructure and economic revitalization needs.

The State of Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development administers the DRGP program to eligible local governments.

In other business, the board:

Approved the reappointment of Jack Young as the city’s vice mayor.

Approved a permit for the Memphis Runners Track Club’s annual Winter Cross Country Series 5K and 8K runs at Nesbit Park, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 22 and Feb. 19.

Accepted the sole bid of $81,189 from United Utilities to buy 548 Orion water utility meters and accessories.

Approved the purchase of seven Panasonic computers for Bartlett Police Department squad cars at $3,687.98 each, for a total cost of $25,815.86 (including docking stations and car chargers). This vendor/price is from the National Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance contract.

Approved a bid of $13,500 to maintain the indoor firing range that BPD uses. The sole bidder was Metals Treatment Technologies, and the bid included both range maintenance and lead reclamation.

Approved a site plan, grading and erosion contract for the Gateway Tire parking lot expansion.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.