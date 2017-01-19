‘American Idol’ powerhouse Melinda Doolittle to rock BPACC

Melinda Doolittle of “American Idol” fame will bring her expressive vocals to the stage of the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.

“Melinda is an impeccable vocalist with alluring artistry and style, enticing audiences to smile and just keep listening,” said BPACC Director Michael Bollinger.

Doolittle hasn’t looked back since entering a seventh-grade talent show in her hometown of St. Louis and later majoring in music at Belmont University in Nashville. She launched her professional career in 1999 and has worked as a backup singer for musical icons such as Michael McDonald, Kirk Franklin, Aaron Neville, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Alabama, Jonny Lang, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Anointed and Aretha Franklin.

After Doolittle placed third in season six of “American Idol” in May 2007, notoriously harsh judge Simon Cowell called her his “personal favorite.”

In 2007, she released her first extended play (EP) recording, “Melinda Doolittle.” Sony BMG released her first single, “My Funny Valentine” in February 2008. Then in February 2009, indie label Hi Fi Recordings released her debut album, “Coming Back to You,” which sold more than 30,000 copies in its first month.

Doolittle published her 2010 autobiography, “Beyond Me: Finding Your Way to Life’s Next Level,” and then released another EP, “You’re the Reason,” in 2013. She also co-hosted TV Line’s “Reality Check” video series from its debut in September 2012 through its ending in April 2016.

She has appeared on “Larry King Live,” performed in the 2007 “American Idols” tour, sung the national anthem at Game 5 of the 2007 NBA Eastern Conference finals, and was part of the Michael W. Smith and friends Caribbean Cruise in July 2008 and Smith’s Christmas tour the same year. Doolittle has also performed for audiences in venues as diverse as the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame, the White House, the Copa Room and Carnegie Hall. She has been featured with the Boston Pops, Charlotte Symphony and U.S. Air Force Orchestra.

Tickets to Doolittle’s performance in Bartlett are $25, available online. The entire 2016-2017 BPACC season and ticket purchasing information can be found at BPACC.org. Guests also can call the box office at (901) 385.6440 during business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Doolittle can be found online at:

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.