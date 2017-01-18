Sports for Jan. 19, 2017

The Bartlett Lady Panthers fell to Arlington Friday night 59-38. The game was close until the second quarter when the Lady Tigers used a 13-4 run to put the game out of reach. Down 32-16 at the half, Bartlett chipped away at the lead in the third quarter and got the score to 42-31. However, Arlington used a 17-7 run to secure the win, their 12th of the season. Bartlett got a combined 24 points from Ashley Payne and Lenerra Gray. Arlington was paced by Lanetta Williams and Caitlyn Wilson, who combined for 30 points. Bartlett (5-9) will play at Cordova this Friday night. Arlington will play at Bolton this Friday. PICTURED: Kiya Sidney of Bartlett drives past Kavlee Bates on the half court press. Photo by Theron Malone.
Photo by Theron Malone Two days after losing a heartbreaking game 66-65 to Arlington the Bartlett Panthers participated in the MLK High School Classic at FedEx Forum. The Panthers did not fare well against Whitehaven, losing 46-30 despite Jefferson Walker’s 12 points. Walker had 15 points in the Arlington loss. The Panthers are now 11-11 on the season and preparing to play at Cordova on Friday. PICTURED: Sylvester Thompson of Bartlett reaches out past defender Sam Wiseman for the lay up. Photo by Theron Malone.