Settlement could reward calling campaign victims

A class-action suit filed in 2012 against Caribbean Cruise Line Inc. and others could put money in your pocket if you were a victim of deceitful automated calls, as the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims that an automated calling campaign told around 50 million consumers they could win a free cruise if they took a survey, but the surveys allegedly were a marketing ruse to sell vacation and timeshare packages.

According to a proposed settlement agreement, people could get $500 per call, depending on how many file legitimate claims.

Without admitting guilt, the defendants say they are participating in the settlement as a compromise to end the lawsuit and avoid the uncertainties and costs associated with a trial. In addition to the cruise line, other defendants include the Economic Strategy Group, the Berkley Group and Vacation Ownership Marketing Tours.

Visit freecruisecallclassaction.net/Home.aspx for details.

  • See if your phone number is on the master list of numbers called at freecruisecallclassaction.net/LandingLookup.aspx.
  • Alternatively, see if the calling campaign’s numbers appear in your records or your phone carrier’s records; the list is at bit.ly/CruiseCallNumbers.
  • Objections and exclusions must be filed by Jan. 23. Claims must be electronically submitted or postmarked by Feb. 1.

