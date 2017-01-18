Settlement could reward calling campaign victims

A class-action suit filed in 2012 against Caribbean Cruise Line Inc. and others could put money in your pocket if you were a victim of deceitful automated calls, as the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims that an automated calling campaign told around 50 million consumers they could win a free cruise if they took a survey, but the surveys allegedly were a marketing ruse to sell vacation and timeshare packages.

According to a proposed settlement agreement, people could get $500 per call, depending on how many file legitimate claims.

Without admitting guilt, the defendants say they are participating in the settlement as a compromise to end the lawsuit and avoid the uncertainties and costs associated with a trial. In addition to the cruise line, other defendants include the Economic Strategy Group, the Berkley Group and Vacation Ownership Marketing Tours.

Visit freecruisecallclassaction.net/Home.aspx for details.