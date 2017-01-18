Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Cruisin’ with Carver

Dr. Keith Carver, the newly-appointed chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin, visited Bartlett High School on Jan. 10 as part of his regional “Cruisin’ With Carver” tour to meet students who would be attending UT Martin. Bartlett City Schools had the highest number of students accepted to UT Martin in all of Shelby County.

Carver began his official duties Jan. 3. His tour will canvas West Tennessee throughout January and February. See more information about Carver’s tour and a schedule of his tour stops online.

