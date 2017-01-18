AWA names Mid-South residents as new board members, committee chairs

The Association for Women Attorneys has released the names of its new board members and committee chairs, including residents of Bartlett, Germantown, Cordova, Memphis and other locales.

Officers include:

President: Diana Comes of Memphis

Immediate Past President: Lisa J. Gill of Memphis

President-Elect: Eileen Kuo of Cordova

Vice-President: Laura Deakins of Memphis

Treasurer: Anita Lotz of Memphis

Secretary: Kirkland Bible of Memphis

Historian: The Hon. Karen Williams of Memphis

Board Member At-Large: Laurie Christensen of Drummonds

AWA Committee Chairs and Representatives for 2017 include: