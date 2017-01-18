AWA names Mid-South residents as new board members, committee chairs
The Association for Women Attorneys has released the names of its new board members and committee chairs, including residents of Bartlett, Germantown, Cordova, Memphis and other locales.
Officers include:
- President: Diana Comes of Memphis
- Immediate Past President: Lisa J. Gill of Memphis
- President-Elect: Eileen Kuo of Cordova
- Vice-President: Laura Deakins of Memphis
- Treasurer: Anita Lotz of Memphis
- Secretary: Kirkland Bible of Memphis
- Historian: The Hon. Karen Williams of Memphis
- Board Member At-Large: Laurie Christensen of Drummonds
AWA Committee Chairs and Representatives for 2017 include:
- Annual Banquet Co-Chair: Megan E. Warden of Memphis
- Annual Banquet Co-Chair: Jenna Hoffman McDonald of Memphis
- Marketing Co-Chairs: Leah Hillis and Amy Strickland, both of Memphis
- Scholarship Committee Chair: Frances M. Riley of Memphis
- Membership Co-Chairs: Estelle Winsett and Jodi Runger, both of Memphis
- Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Co-Chairs: Ellen Kuo of Cordova and Amy Mulroy of Memphis
- Professional Mentoring Program Chair: Shannon Davis of Memphis
- Judicial Reception Chair: Ashley Martin of Memphis
- Golf Tournament Co-Chairs: Mary Morgan Whitfield of Memphis and Jessica Thomas of Germantown
- Community Outreach Chair: The Hon. Claudia Haltom of Memphis
- Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyer’s Division Representative: Megan E. Warden of Memphis
- Memphis Bar Association Representative: LaQuita Stokes of Memphis
- Tennessee Lawyers Association for Women (TLAW) Representative: Holly Renken of Memphis
- Community Legal Center (CLC) Representative: Kimbrely Dandridge, a Senatobia, Miss., resident currently living in Memphis
- Memphis Area Legal Services, Inc. (MALS) Representative: Keating Lowery of Memphis
- Judicial Liaison: The Hon. Valerie Smith, the new Shelby County Circuit Court Judge, of Memphis
- AWA Professional Liaison to the Law School Chapter: Elizabeth Rudolph of Memphis
- AWA Student Chapter Liaisons: Ashley Finch of Memphis, President of the Student Chapter; and Stephanie Tasch of Memphis, Student Liaison
- Social Media/Communications Director: Abbey Hall of Brentwood
- AWA Executive Director: Linda Schultz of Bartlett