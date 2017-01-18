2 area educators complete superintendents’ training

The list of qualified individuals ready to assume the demanding position of school superintendent grew by two local educators’ names last month with their successful conclusion of the ninth Prospective Superintendents Academy. The Academy is hosted by the Tennessee Schools Boards Association (TSBA) and the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS).

The educators are Dr. Lee-Ann Kight, director of teaching & learning for the Bartlett City Schools district, and Jeffery Mayo, chief of staff/human resources for the Arlington Community Schools district.

According to TSBA, which conducts numerous superintendent searches in Tennessee, the state faces a shortage of candidates who are prepared to lead school districts. Created in 2007 to address this need, the Academy provides 16 days of training designed to help those with experience in such fields as education, business, military, government or public service acquire the unique knowledge and skills necessary to manage a school system. Top educational leaders from across Tennessee taught courses, and sessions covered subjects that included school finance, school law, board relations, technology, personnel and facilities management.

“We are very pleased with the quality of the candidates who completed the course this year,” said TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom. “A dynamic, innovative and highly-skilled superintendent is crucial to the success of any school system, and based on what we have seen over the past year, we believe these 14 individuals have the tools to meet that challenge.”

Upon successful completion of the program, candidates receive certification from the Academy’s independent review board consisting of educators and business leaders. Evaluation of candidates was based upon work product, class participation, and a final oral presentation and interview.