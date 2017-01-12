At a Glance for Jan. 12, 2017

How much snow did you get this weekend?

By midday Friday, local snow reports included 0.9 inches for Bartlett, 2 inches for Germantown, 1 inch for Cordova and 2.5 inches for Memphis.

Let us see what fun you had or what snow and ice challenges you faced. Send your snow photos to bartlett.editor@journalinc.com for publication on our website at bartlett-express.com.

Schools announce MLK Day closures

Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland public school districts have announced they will be closed on Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Learn about tree selection, placement in Bartlett program

The second in a six-part series of free public talks on gardening will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Bartlett Library, 5844 Stage Road. The series, Bartlett Gardening University, is hosted by the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission.

The Jan. 14 topic will be “Right Tree Right Place.” Trees compose the primary structure in a garden and are the longest lived plants in the landscape. Choosing the right tree and planting it in the right place is critical for your landscape plan. Learn how to keep utility company trims from ruining your trees and assure that the tree you plant will grow to be a living legacy of your gardening skill. For more information, call the library at (901) 386-8968 or email thrieman@aol.com.

Late Mary Wolff ofBartlett to be honored

A Bartlett attorney, the late Mary Wolff, will be honored Jan. 31 during the annual Association for Women Attorneys banquet at Clark Tower in Memphis. She was a founding shareholder at her longtime practice, Wolff Ardis PC in Bartlett. She will be the 28th recipient of the Marion Griffin-Frances Loring Award for outstanding achievement in the legal profession, and she is the first to be honored posthumously.

The banquet will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., Suite 3300, Memphis. Attendance is $60 for AWA members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students; table pricing is available. For details, contact event co-chair Laura Deakens at LDeakins@lewisthomason.com or call (901) 577-6152.