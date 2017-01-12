Elderly Bartlett woman run over, killed in attempted robbery

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a Memphis Police Department composite sketch and description of the suspect sought in Catherine Wicker’s murder.]

Catherine Wicker of Bartlett, 81, was the second person killed in Memphis in 2017.

According to a Memphis Police spokesman, she died during an attempted robbery Sunday night when her assailant smashed her with his car and ran over her at the Sycamore Lake Apartments in north Memphis, just below Bartlett.

Responding officers found her with multiple lacerations and abrasions just before 6 p.m., and an ambulance took her to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

No suspects were in custody as of press time on Tuesday afternoon.

The preliminary Memphis Police Department investigation revealed that a black male in an older model silver or beige Chevrolet Malibu pulled up behind her vehicle, jumped out and grabbed her purse. She fought back, yelling, and a good Samaritan jumped in to help. The suspect then fled to his car, backed up and rammed her vehicle in an apparent attempt to hit her. Then he pulled forward and struck her, briefly pinning her against another vehicle.

She fell, and the fleeing Malibu dragged her body for several feet. The man then rammed another vehicle, ran over the victim and escaped from the parking lot.

Around 8:27 p.m., Bartlett Police officers found a beige 2003 Chevrolet Malibu on fire at 5629 Bartlett Grove Road, less than a mile from the crime scene. It’s not yet known whether this was the suspect’s vehicle.

MPD reports that the investigation is ongoing.

Citizens with any information about this incident are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor.