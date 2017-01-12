Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett’s crisp, bright snow days

The weekend’s snowfall left a winter vista behind Bartlett City Hall during the first weekend of January. Photo by Amanda Swain.
Chanel, 1, is curious about all this cold white stuff that blanketed the ground in Bartlett and in surrounding areas on Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Amanda Swain.
Three Bartlett children decided their pets needed to check out the snow too. Celeina Rock, 13, takes a sled ride on Tickle Drive with an armful of Brizzly the shitzu and Charlie the chihuahua, accompanied by her brothers, Donald, 8, and Chase, 16. Photo by Amanda Swain.

Bartlett had 0.9 inch of snow by midday Friday, Jan. 6, and the aftermath was a pretty winter scene that tempted children of all ages to come out and play. Photos by Amanda Swain. (Mouse over the photos for captions.)

