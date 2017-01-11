Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

New radio system enhances work of Bartlett emergency services

n0908p47008cBartlett had a new Harris P25 radio system installed in December for the use of the Bartlett Police, Fire and Public Works departments. Installed by AMK Services, the system is designed to enhance communication between dispatchers and emergency personnel, allowing for overall better emergency services in Bartlett.

The project began in February 2016, and the system is now operational.

BPD Inspector Doug Bailey said technological problems burdened the previous system. “Our old system was plagued with unplanned outages, unreliable network connectivity, choppy audio, antiquated infrastructure, and limited coverage throughout the system,” he said. “This new radio system has completely eliminated these issues.”

Over the next few months, AMK Services will work on ensuring the migration from the old to new technology is smooth and effective, and they will also replace 350 old radios with new Harris radios.

Bailey said, “After just a couple hours of training, the dispatchers were accustomed to the new system and absolutely enjoyed the enhanced audio quality and features offered by the Harris radio.”

Greg Graham, founder and president of AMK Services, hopes that this project with Bartlett will inspire cities across the State of Tennessee.

“It’s our mission to provide cities with innovative solutions that allow for a more effective and sustainable public safety system that better serves their citizens,” Graham said. “By following a formal, open and fair procurement process, the City of Bartlett was able to look outside the box and partner with us for this necessary service upgrade.”

Currently, AMK Services is partnering with Harris Corporation in a bid to replace the Memphis and Shelby County emergency communications system.

To learn more about AMK Services, visit amk-services.com. To learn more about the Harris P25 radio system, visit harris.com.

