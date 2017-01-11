Local volunteers needed for Nationwide Homeless Count

Fayette Cares has a brief January volunteer opportunity for anyone concerned about homelessness.

The agency is seeking volunteers for the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Street Count taking place between noon Jan. 24 and 11:59 a.m. Jan. 25.

This nationwide effort helps determine the numbers of people living on the streets or in makeshift accommodations not meant for human habitation.

Once a year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires a 24-hour count of individuals dealing with homelessness. Each county gathers volunteers to drive or call to count individuals that are sheltered or unsheltered. The information gathered form the PIT count across the country gives HUD a snapshot of homelessness in our nation.

Volunteers can help fund life-changing services by driving through assigned sections of Fayette County to document situations where it appears someone is living on the street or in a place not meant for human habitation, such as a bus, barn, or condemned building. Teams may cover their assigned portion of the county at any time during the 24 hour period. A brief training will be provided at Fayette Cares on January 20th to learn more.

Fayette Cares urges the public to consider taking part in this effort. To learn more and get involved, contact Pam Rose by email at finance@fayettecares.org or by phone at (901) 465-3802, Ext. 223 for the meeting time and location.