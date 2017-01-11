Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Local volunteers needed for Nationwide Homeless Count

Fayette Cares has a brief January volunteer opportunity for anyone concerned about homelessness.
The agency is seeking volunteers for the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Street Count taking place between noon Jan. 24 and 11:59 a.m. Jan. 25.

This nationwide effort helps determine the numbers of people living on the streets or in makeshift accommodations not meant for human habitation.

Once a year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires a 24-hour count of individuals dealing with homelessness. Each county gathers volunteers to drive or call to count individuals that are sheltered or unsheltered. The information gathered form the PIT count across the country gives HUD a snapshot of homelessness in our nation.

Volunteers can help fund life-changing services by driving through assigned sections of Fayette County to document situations where it appears someone is living on the street or in a place not meant for human habitation, such as a bus, barn, or condemned building. Teams may cover their assigned portion of the county at any time during the 24 hour period. A brief training will be provided at Fayette Cares on January 20th to learn more.

Fayette Cares urges the public to consider taking part in this effort. To learn more and get involved, contact Pam Rose by email at finance@fayettecares.org or by phone at (901) 465-3802, Ext. 223 for the meeting time and location.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com