Lakeland sees early December property crimes, assaults, brass knuckles attack

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office handled the following incidents in Lakeland during the first half of December. For later December incidents, see next week’s issue of The Bartlett Express.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed SCSO reports.



Dec. 2

I-40/Canada Road (theft of other trailer)

On Dec. 2, a man reported the disappearance of his Cross utility trailer. An employee was using it around 2 a.m. Nov. 25 to move property, but the employee said he thinks it disconnected from his vehicle near Interstate 40 and Canada Road.

The employee checked the area about two hours later but didn’t find the trailer. The owner suspects it was stolen. An SCSO dispatcher placed the trailer’s information in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Dec. 4

Champions Drive (felony vandalism)

A man found both rear tires flattened on his vehicle on the 2900 block of Champions Drive. He reported the incident on Dec. 4, and the responding deputy noticed that the tires had been cut. The owner had no suspect information.

Dec. 5

Three Iron Drive (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

Someone took the wheels from a company vehicle while it was parked overnight on the 9200 block of Three Irons Drive, the victim reported on Dec. 5.

The items stolen were four black tires and standard factory 17-inch rims ($3,500), taken from a Dodge Challenger. The theft happened between 6:50 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 5. Serial numbers for the rims were not available at the time of the report.

Champions Drive (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

Another Lakeland resident reported the theft of a full set of tires on Dec. 5. The victim said he parked around 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in a covered parking space at the Somerset Apartments on Champions Drive. When he returned around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5, his Nissan Maxima was resting on two cement blocks, and it was missing all wheels, tires and lug nuts ($4,500). He described the wheels as factory-issued polished aluminum wheels that were 16-18 inches in diameter.

Apartment complex employees said they would provide surveillance footage of the entry/exit gates during the given time frame. The responding deputy was unable to lift any fingerprints from the vehicle.

Triumph Circle (motor vehicle theft/passenger vehicle)

Someone stole a man’s red Chevrolet C10 ($1,500) from an apartment complex on Triumph Circle, the owner discovered on Dec. 5. He said the truck is very loud and has no inside door handles.

The theft happened between 10 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 a.m. Dec. 5. An SCSO dispatcher entered the vehicle’s information into the NCIC database.

See the Dec. 7 incident report further down below, explaining how the vehicle was recovered.

Davies Plantation Road (misdemeanor vandalism)

Someone put graffiti on a fence at A2H Inc. (3009 Davies Plantation Road), an employee reported on Dec. 5. She said she noticed it around 4:30 p.m.

Back Nine Drive (simple assault/domestic violence)

A mother reported a male guest in her home for fighting with her autistic son on Dec. 5.

She said the two males were folding laundry in a back bedroom when she heard a scuffle. She found them on the ground fighting, and she saw the suspect pick up her son and throw him onto the couch in the living room. She asked why, and the suspect said, “He bit me!”

Her son said the suspect wanted him to fold a towel, and when he refused the suspect grabbed him by the neck and they fell to the ground. He said he did bite him, but it was after they fell to the ground.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Champions Drive (aggravated assault)

One Arlington High School ninth-grader reportedly attacked another after an afternoon school bus ride, using brass knuckles and sending the victim to the hospital.

The victim said he has sixth period at school with his attacker, who swore at him on the bus and challenged him to a fight when the two were dropped off. He said he ignored the suspect, who swore at him again and struck the left side of his face. When the victim turned to get away, the suspect allegedly hit him on the right side, striking his right ear with a fistful of brass knuckles.

The victim didn’t know the suspect’s address but said he used to live at the Somerset at Lakeland Apartments, and he believes the suspect works at Kroger (9025 U.S. 64).

The responding officer saw a small cut on the victim’s right ear and bruising on his left cheek. A crime scene tech took photos and completed a crime scene report.

Dec. 7

Triumph Circle (felony vandalism)

An apartment resident said he was sleeping just before 3 a.m. when he heard two loud knocks and hen what sounded like someone kicking the door. He said someone was turning the door knob but never actually made entry. The responding officers saw a footprint on the door and damage to the doorframe. This occurred on the 9300 block of Triumph Circle.

Champions Drive (theft and recovery of a passenger vehicle)

An officer spotted a Chevrolet C10 truck parked at the Somerset Apartments on the 3000 block of Champions Drive on Dec. 7. When he ran the plates, he discovered it had been stolen from the 9300 block of Triumph Circle three days earlier.

A crime scene officer couldn’t find a latent print on the stolen truck. The owner arrived, inspected the truck and said nothing was missing. He couldn’t fit his key into the ignition and suspected it had been tampered with. The truck was released to the owner at the scene.

Old Brownsville Road (residential burglary)

On Dec. 7, a woman reported the theft of a green gun safe from her home the previous afternoon.

She said her daughter left for work around 2:30 p.m. and believes she left the front door unlocked. When the son arrived around 4 p.m., the Bass Pro Shops gun safe was missing from his bedroom closet.

Items in the safe included a Winchester shotgun, Smith & Wesson assault rifle and cash. The victim couldn’t provide any suspect information or serial numbers for the stolen weapons at the time of the report. She said her teen children frequently have friends visit, and she believes the suspect may be someone who knew the safe was there.

The responding deputy saw two small drag marks outside the home’s front door. There were no signs of forced entry and no evidence that could be processed at the scene. The home is on the 9100 block of Old Brownsville Road.

Dec. 11

East Davies Plantation Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A man reported Dec. 11 that someone had broken into his truck and taken weapons while it was parked at the Cracker Barrel restaurant (9645 East Davies Plantation Road).

Someone punched out the driver’s side door lock and took a Glock 21 ($650), a Remington Wingmaster 12-gauge shotgun ($450) and a tan gun case ($70). The vehicle was parked on the far east section of the restaurant’s parking lot. The responding deputy didn’t find any helpful information on surveillance footage of the area and couldn’t lift any latent prints from the vehicle. The victim didn’t have serial numbers for either gun at the time of the report.

Dec. 12

U.S. 70 (business burglary)

The owner of Scott’s Nursery (10150 U.S. 70) reported a break-in and the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

Between 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8 a.m. the next morning, someone stole the following items from the main storage building: Two Stihl Model #046 chainsaws ($1,600), a Stihl Model #066 chainsaw ($1,600), a Honda air compressor ($2,000), a Rigid power drill ($300), a DeWalt power drill ($300), a DeWalt cordless drill ($300), a DeWalt bandsaw ($300), a DeWalt jigsaw ($300), a DeWalt hand grinder ($300), a DeWalt hedge trimmer ($600), a DeWalt power trimmer ($400), a power washer of unknown brand ($400) and a Craftsman tool set ($1,500).

The suspect(s) apparently had a vehicle parked on the next property west of the nursery and used a wheel barrow they found in the storage building to transport the stolen items. Responding officers found the wheel barrow on the adjacent property along with two duffle bags, a head lamp and a bandanna face mask.

There were no known suspects, witnesses, or security cameras, and there was no alarm on the building. The owner speculated that a former employee fired two years for theft (and allegedly a drug user) might be a suspect.

Dec. 13

Salem Woods Drive (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

A Lakeland man started getting toll road bills from Newark, N.J., related to an expired commercial license plate he removed from his truck on Sept. 1, 2015.

He said he doesn’t know who might have taken the license plate. An SCSO dispatcher entered the license plate’s information into the NCIC database.

Barley Mill Road (simple assault/domestic violence)

A father said his son assaulted him Dec. 13 when confronted about stealing his mother’s prescription bottle of Xanax. He said the son pushed him in the face with his hands and started choking him from the rear. The father said he fell to the ground, and his son stomped him repeatedly in the head, back and shoulder area with his boot heel.

The man yelled for his wife, who ran upstairs and kicked their son, stopping the assault. The couple fled to a nearby neighbor’s house. The father’s injuries included two lacerations to the top of his head, one laceration behind his left ear and bruises to his right shin and back. The mother was uninjured and said their son is a heroin user who has assaulted them previously. The son fled the scene as officers arrived.

The assault happened on the 3000 block of Barley Mill Road.

Dec. 15

Beowolf Glade Cove (other theft/non-specific)

A victim reported the theft of a Christmas light projector from the yard and speculated that a next-door neighbor may have taken it. The incident happened between 10 p.m. Dec. 14 and 10 a.m. Dec. 15.