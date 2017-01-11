Business briefs for Jan. 12, 2017

Area businesses have announced the following honors, personnel changes, charity

SRP announces new hires in Bartlett

Dave Allen Charles Sivley Justin Gunn Andy Holt

Sharp, Robbins & Popwell LLC, general contractors, has announced new hires for its office, located at 8046 N. Brother Blvd., Suite 104, in Bartlett. They include:

Dave Allen, who joins SRP as an estimator/project manager. Allen has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry and has coordinated projects throughout the Southeast and Gulf Coast areas.

Charles “Chuck” Sivley now serves in the role of field superintendent for SRP. Sivley is a proud veteran and has been in the construction industry in varying aspects for more than 20 years.

Justin Gunn joins the SRP construction team as the department manager for Emergency Services and Mitigation. Gunn will be able to use his more than 20 years of experience to broaden and enhance the scope of services SRP currently provides.

Andy Holt now serves in the role of business development/-marketing for SRP. Holt, a life-long Memphian, brings a wealth of experience and an array of relationships to this position.

For more information about SRP, visit srpconstruction.com.

Bartlett-based Kelley & Associates celebrates 2016 Marcom Award wins

Kelley & Associates Advertising Inc. recently celebrated 10 wins at The Marcom Awards, an international competition recognizing creative excellence in marketing concepts, writing and design. Awards included:

Platinum Award in the Branding category for Pierce Education Properties’ Valley View Villas branding

Platinum Award in the Blog category for ARS/Rescue Rooter’s blog

Gold Award in the Recruitment category for the Memphis Police Department’s “Join the Best in Blue” campaign

Gold Award in the Menu category for The Half Shell’s menu

Gold Award in the Professional Service category for NexTek’s website

Gold Award in the Business/Trade Publication category for AOC’s full-page ad

Honorable Mention in the Social Content category for First South Financial’s “Bank @nywhere” social media graphics

Honorable Mention in the Business/Trade Publication category for Pierce Education Properties’ full-page ad

Honorable Mention in the Pro Bono category for Porter-Leath’s 2016 Beans & Bluegrass Festival poster

Honorable Mention in the Pro Bono category for Porter-Leath’s 2016 Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival poster

Judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, winners were selected from over 200 categories in seven forms of media and communication efforts – marketing, publications, marketing/promotion, public service/pro bono, creativity and electronic/interactive. The MarCom competition has grown to one of the largest of its kind in the world with about 6,000 entries per year. The award-winning entries are available online at www.kelleyadv.com/portfolio.

“Our team produces engaging and effective content across all platforms,” said President & CEO Christi Kelley. “We are thrilled to have our work recognized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.”

Kelley & Associates Advertising Inc. is a full-service marketing firm in Bartlett, offering web, design, content and media solutions for a wide variety of clients. For more information visit kelleyadv.com or call (901) 754-8998.

Crye-Leike namesLaura Gaither toNew Bartlett role

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has named Laura Gaither as assistant manager of its Bartlett branch office, located at 2868 Summer Oaks. She is a longtime Bartlett resident and a native of Memphis. She will continue to list and sell residential real estate in Shelby, Fayette, and Tipton counties while also gaining knowledge of real estate management and recruitment in her new administrative role.

As a specialist in estate sales, Gaither has attained several Realtor designations to help her clients and agents, including being a graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), which signifies attaining in-depth training in legal and regulatory issues, technology, professional standards, and the sales process.

Since 2013, she has generated over $11.44 million dollars in sales volume. Her sales achievements include being recognized as a member of Crye-Leike’s Multi-Million Dollar Club and the Memphis Area Association of Realtors’ (MAAR) Multi Million Dollar Club.

Gaither is a graduate of MAAR’s Leadership Program and has served on both MAAR’s Member Services Board and Grievance Committee. In 2014 and 2015, she served as an advisory board member for MAAR’s Memphis Young Professionals Network. Within Crye-Leike, she served as a captain for Crye-Leike’s West Tennessee Region during its annual United Way fund-raising campaign in 2014 and 2016. Prior to joining Crye-Leike, Gaither’s 11 years as a freelance photographer enable her to showcase homes to their best advantage. Contact her at (901) 239-5284 or lgaithersells@gmail.com.

UpstreamRE names Crye-Leike CIO to board

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services’ Chief Information and Operations Officer Gurtej Sodhi has been appointed to the board of managers of UpstreamRE LLC, a Bellevue, Wash.-based real estate broker-owned and controlled data management company that governs Upstream, a comprehensive data management project that promises to deliver a universal system for real estate listing information and distribution. He is based out of Crye-Leike’s regional office in Brentwood.

Alex Lange, president and chief executive officer of UpstreamRE, said,”Gurtej will serve as a valuable member of the board with 20 years in the technology and real estate industries. He has been critical while serving on our technology workgroup as he understands the importance of technology, systems and processes imperative to our achieving maximum efficiency.”

Bartlett RN honored with national DAISY Award

Brittany Windham, a registered nurse at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. This national award recognizes nurses for the excellent care they provide to patients.

Windham has worked as a Saint Francis nurse in Bartlett for the past two years. She was selected as a DAISY Award recipient based on nominations from patients and staff members.

“It’s really humbling to know that a patient would take the time to nominate me for the DAISY Award,” Windham said. “I try to treat every patient as if they were a member of my own family. I love being a caregiver because I am able to have an impact on other people’s lives, and they are able to have an impact on mine.”

She was presented with a certificate and a Healer’s Touch sculpture, hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. The sculpture represents the respect the Shona people give their traditional healers.

The DAISY Award, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, is a national program that began in 2001 by the DAISY Foundation in Glen Ellen, Calif. The DAISY Foundation was started by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a bleeding condition in which the blood doesn’t clot properly. Touched by the compassionate care Patrick received, the Barnes family created the national DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to recognize the work that nurses do every day.

MAAR names 2016 real estate honorees

The Memphis Area Association of Realtors has named the recipients of its 2016 awards, including Thomas Murphree of Birch Tree Realty Resources Inc., 2016 Realtor of the Year; Brenda Hampton of Crye-Leike Realtors, 2016 Realtor-Associate of the Year; Andrew O’Fee of Crump Mortgage, 2016 Affiliate of the year; Thomas Byrd of ERA Legacy Realty, the Realtor Community Service Award; Sue Stinson-Turner of Crye-Leike Realtors, Lifetime Achievement Award; and Ronald Guy of Crye-Leike Realtors, the Shorty Watkins Award. Presidential Awards went to Mark Miesse of Memphis Title Company, Tracy Dougan Lombardo of Marx-Bendsdorf Realtors, Albert Lee of C21 Maselle, Felix Bishop of Crye-Leike Realtors, Greg deWitt of Newmark Grubb Memphis, and Lynn Pfund of Crye-Leike Realtors.

“These dedicated professionals serve the Memphis community each day, with great attention to their work,” said MAAR CEO Melanie Blakeney. “We are lucky to have them as MAAR members and as citizens of Memphis.”

For more information, visit MAAR’s web site at maar.org.

Realtor Emeritus honorees earn MAAR recognition

MEMPHIS—In 2016, the Memphis Area Association of Realtors honored 18 people with the Realtor Emeritus designation.

This designation recognizes those who have held successive membership in the National Association of Realtors and a local association for 40 years.

“These are the pros’ pros,” said MAAR CEO Melanie Blakeney.” They have dedicated themselves to the real estate profession and to MAAR. They have upheld the highest ethical standards through long and distinguished careers.”

The 2016 honorees were James Abell, Joyce Chasteen, Philip Evans, Gary Harte, T.C. Haynes, Thomas King, Camille LeMaster, Judy McLellan, Brenda Merkle, George Pence, Mary Frances Pitts, GaNelle Roberts, Jackie Ruleman, Macky Sneed, Bayard Snowden, Gail Starnes, Dan Whipple and Glenda Wright.

For more information on MAAR, visit maar.org.

Saint Francis-Memphis earns prestigious hospital accreditation

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Joint Commission recently awarded recertification of two of the hospital’s key service areas, stroke and joint and spine. The joint and spine accreditation was hips and knees program specific.

The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

The hospital underwent a rigorous, onsite survey to earn these certifications. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., the hospital’s chief executive officer, said, “We are pleased to again receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation. I am extremely proud of our employees who continue to work together to develop and implement approaches to improve care for the patients in our community.”

To learn more about Saint Francis Hospital, visit saintfrancishosp.com. To learn more about The Joint Commission, visit jointcommission.org.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis rallies to help Mid-South Food Bank

When it comes to helping others, Saint Francis Hospital–Memphis employees are committed to more than quality patient care. They strive to make a difference in the community as well.

Earlier this winter, employees raised $1,000 to help feed Memphis families in need. Hospital leaders matched the employee contribution amount, bringing their contribution level to $2,000. With this money, 200 families were able to have a special Thanksgiving. Saint Francis Hospital’s support for the Mid-South Food Bank continued in December with a food drive.

To raise the money, the staff organized a raffle of two bikes with safety helmets, which were donated by the hospital’s auxiliary volunteers.

The Saint Francis Hospital Auxiliary holds different fundraising activities throughout the year to help with special projects and outreach opportunities.

Latunya Ellis, nursing education, and Martha Leech, accounting, were winners of the bike raffle.

To learn more about the hospital, visit saintfrancishosp.com.