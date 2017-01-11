Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bereavement ed series starts Jan. 18 at BPACC

2017-0112-bereavement-funer

forest-hill-logo-webPeople who are grieving the loss of a loved one are being offered a free workshop series in Bartlett to help them with their bereavement. The Healing Path Workshop Series will begin Jan. 18 at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling Road, Bartlett.

Forest Hill Community Outreach, a program of Forest Hill Funeral Homes, is offering the workshop free to the public.

Area professionals will present a different topic of interest weekly as practical next steps in the healing journey. The expert advice includes topics such as:

  • Coping with Loss
  • Stretch & Restore: Gentle Chair Yoga
  • Home Defense & Personal Safety
  • Financial & Practical Matters
  • Craft Creations
  • Healing through Writing
  • Healthy Everyday Cooking

For information on free events and activities intended to enhance the overall well-being of the Memphis community, contact Forest Hill’s Community Outreach Coordinator Ashley Parker at (901) 382-1000.

See more information about Forest Hill Funeral Home at foresthillfh.com.

